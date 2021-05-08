Separated by COVID restrictions for more than a year, mom and daughter reunite just in time for graduation

Thennie Freeman is newly-graduated alum of UDC's master's program

In a year full of challenges, Thennie Freeman decided to add another.

The mom of three went back to school.

Her experience guiding her son through his 4th-grade classes in zoom school got her thinking about advancing her own education.

Her mom, Dorothy Mack, encouraged it.

"My mother always instilled education in me," said Freeman.

After finding an accelerated program at her undergraduate alma mater, the University of the District of Columbia, Freeman enrolled in a master's program there.

But while Freeman worked toward her degree, her mom worked to stay safe from COVID.

"I haven't been able to see her and she has not been in my home in over a year with the restrictions because she's in a nursing home," said Freeman. "Unfortunately, she had a stroke several years ago."

The distance was hard on both of them.

But finally, on the eve of Mother's Day, Dorothy Mack was able to leave her nursing home.

It was just in time to watch her daughter graduate.

Mom, daughter, and other family members gathered Saturday morning for an outdoor watch party to share in UDC's virtual graduation ceremony.

Family members brought food, cards, and decorations.

But for Freeman, the best gift was the simplest: a hug from her mom.

"I'm so proud of her," said Dorothy Mack. "I've always been proud of her."

"I think we take for granted the impact of human touch," said Freeman. "It's necessary ... and there's nothing like a mother's touch."

Freeman currently leads the Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program.

She graduated Saturday from UDC with a master's of arts in teaching with a concentration in social studies.