HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Friday night, local artists and organizers honored the life and legacy of rapper Nipsey Hussle with art.

In Hyattsville, people came out to CAMPspace to view original works from local artists and give back to the community.

MAP: 2019 Washington DC Homicides

Organizers said they hope to play a small role with this positive event in bringing down the number of violent crimes in Prince George's County and the District.

RELATED: Local breakdown of fatal police shootings in 2019

"Nipsey's legacy is one that not many can match - it includes music, a record label, co-work space and STEM hub, the highly sought after Marathon clothing brand and multiple current and forthcoming real estate developemnt deals that were put in place to help reviatlize and create opportunities for his and other underprivileged communities," organizers wrote. "We hope this exhibit inspires you to live FULLY with no reservations using your influence to positively impact those around you."

People have taken to memorializing Hussle across the United States. In Los Angeles, where he was from, the Associated Press reported in April more than 50 colorful murals in his tribute have popped up.

Hussle was shot and killed on March 31 while standing outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, not far from where he grew up.

Police charged Eric R. Holder Jr. in Hussle's death, and have said the two argued several times the day of the shooting.

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WUSA9

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.