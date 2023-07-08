Inter-abled couple finds love the new fashioned way – the internet

Gina KC and Harold Fontana were looking for a supportive community. They found it, and each other.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Love is said to be a many splendored thing that can thankfully be found in a variety of places. A coffee shop. The concession line at a Nats game. And of course, the internet – which is where Maryland inter-abled couple Gina KC and Harold Fontana found community – and each other.

Their love story begins several years ago when Gina, whose daughter was dealing with muscular dystrophy, created a Facebook group to connect with other individuals and families facing neuromuscular disease.

Well, the first person to sign up, two days in, was Harold, a Silver Springs native who himself is dealing with SMA, Spinal Muscular Atrophy – a rare disease that over time strips sufferers of their physical strength and ability to walk, swallow, and breathe. Neither was looking for romance, but a connection was made, and they’ve been together ever since.

And for Gina, Harold was, in her words, a godsend.

He provided a wellspring of knowledge on neuromuscular disease, along with introducing her to doctors at DC Children's Hospital who determined through genetic testing that her daughter suffers a rare form of muscular dystrophy. And it wasn’t long before Gina would make a permanent move to Silver Springs. For her daughter, and heart.

Neuromuscular diseases like muscular dystrophy and SMA are progressive. Those dealing with them will at some point require more and more care, which can put a strain on the people around them. A fact that Harold made clear to Gina as their relationship grew, telling her that caring for him would be hard with SMA turning him into a quadriplegic.

Her response? “I’ve got you. It’s not a job, it’s my pleasure.”

Gina cares for him 24/7, and as such, she’s had to change her profession. Formerly a volunteer firefighter, she’s now a published author, writing and illustrating the seven-book Owen The Wise Old Owl children series. Which seeks to help children better understand themes of physical differences and self-acceptance through storytelling.

Gina and Harold are quite happy with each other and have a bit of advice for anyone, able bodied or otherwise, seeking community or companionship.

Be open to possibilities and don’t judge a book by it’s cover, because you just may be missing out on happiness.