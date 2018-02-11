If you have extra Halloween candy and don’t want to worry about all those calories or cavities, there are two organizations you should check out: Operation Gratitude.

Operation Gratitude is known to collect excess Halloween candy and give them to U.S. troops, veterans and wounded heroes.

Along with candy, Operation Gratitude also collects care packages include letters of appreciation, food, entertainment, toiletries and handmade items.

You can visit any participating Kool Smiles dental office through Nov. 4. They’ll exchange your candy for a toy.

Below is a list of locations participating in Operation Gratitude :

1147 University Blvd. E Takoma Park, MD 20912

1531 Maryland Ave. Washington, DC 20002

6471 Marlboro Pike District Heights, MD 20747

6537 Arlington Blvd. Falls Church, VA 22042

5700 Ritchie Hwy Brooklyn Park, MD 21225

2429 Frederick Ave. Baltimore, MD 21223

