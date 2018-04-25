Greg Eubanks spent two days alone, trapped in a ravine, just feet away from a busy Maryland roadway.

He ultimately beat the odds to survive.

It all happened a little more than a week ago. Early Saturday morning, Eubanks found himself driving northbound on Indian Head Highway when another car hit his vehicle.

Eubanks lost control and drove into a nearby ravine where he blacked out.

He eventually woke up, staring at the sky. While he could move his legs, Eubanks said he could not move his upper body. He had suffered multiple injuries to his shoulders, collarbone and back.

He said he laid on the ground for two days and nights unable to get up and walk to safety.

"I noticed some buzzards just flying around above me and, for a split second, I'm like, 'Am I going to make it?,'" he said. "Because I can tell that they're just kind of waiting on me to die off, but it was a split second, and then I snapped back out of it. I was like, 'no, I can't go like this.'"

Two roadside contractors spotted Eubanks from the side of the road early Monday morning. However, not before the Prince George's County man had to tackle multiple challenges to survive.

He said at one point, during a rainstorm, water began to collect around his body. Eubanks told WUSA9 he avoided drowning by kicking some brush around to divert the water away from him. He said he was then able to drink from a trickle of that water to stay alive.

"Before you know it, I'm talking to myself out there to keep myself going," he said. "I'm like, 'Come on, Greg, you can do it."

After Eubanks was spotted, he was taken to the hospital. Doctors told him he will have a long road to recovery as he participates in physical therapy.

Either way, he said he's just happy to be surrounded by family.

"I'm just so full of joy," he said. "God is good."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Eubanks.

