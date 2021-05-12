Virginia boy continues his kindness mission | Get Uplifted

Zohaib Begg, 8, is helping the homeless and those in need.

FAIRFAX, Va. — It's time to get uplifted!

This morning, the good vibes come from 8-year-old Zohaib Begg.

The 3rd grader from Virginia is making it his mission to help people who are homeless, right here in our nation's capital.

Zohaib has been working with homeless advocate, sharon wise.

Together, they've been handing out socks, masks, toiletries and food to people in need. Zohaib calls himself the Chief Kindness Officer.

Zohaib has been earning that title for a while. Last year, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the Fairfax philanthropist got the attention of former president Barack Obama.

That's because the young boy collected shower caps, masks and gloves from idle hotels near Ashburn and donating them to Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Zohaib went to half a dozen hotels, and collected a massive stash: 6,000 items that he gave to the hospital to help protect health workers who had been struggling to find enough personal protective equipment.

We love to see it. We can't wait to see where Zohaib's kindness take him next!

