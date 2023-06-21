x
These local players are representing the DMV in the Women's World Cup

Players from the Washington Spirit and UVA's women's soccer are heading to the world cup

WASHINGTON — We’re few weeks away from the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on July 20, and team officials dropped a video on their Twitter feed featuring a star-studded group of fans revealing the players on the roster. The video begins with two of their biggest fans, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

"For nearly 40 years, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team has epitomized what it means to be a champion. From lifting trophies, to fighting for gender equity, these women have been a source of inspiration to Americans of all ages," Joe Biden says in the video. 

"Joe and I can't wait to watch this team soar at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup," the First Lady adds. 

Celebs like Issa Ray, Mariska Hargitay, Taylor Swift, and Megan Thee Stallion introduced the teams 23 members, and the DMV is representing with four players from the Washington Spirit: Andi Sullivan, Ashley Sanchez, Aubrey Kingsbury and Trinity Rodman. Former UVA standout Emily Sonnett also made the roster.

Veterans Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe will be leading the team to New Zealand and Australia for the tournament, which ends on Aug 20, and we’ll be here watching and rooting!

We want to share things that uplift you! If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

