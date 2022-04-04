Virginia teacher makes history as winner of Cherry Blossom Ten Miler

Susanna Sullivan became the first local resident to be crowned champion since 1983.

WASHINGTON — The last two years have been tough, with many events canceled because of the pandemic. But now many of those events are returning, including the Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Run.

Sunday's race included something that hasn't happened in nearly four decades.

Susanna Sullivan crossed the finish line first for the women with a time of 52:32 in the 10-mile race. According to race organizers, Sullivan is the first local resident to be named a champion in the race since 1983.

Sullivan is a fifth grade teacher from Reston, Virginia. She beat her personal best time by almost two minutes.

Sullivan wasn't the only winner on Sunday. The race is also a fundraiser for Children's Miracle Network hospitals and the runners helped raise $323,000!

