Wizards player reunited with lost dog | Get Uplifted

Troy Brown, Jr. is happy his dog Dex is safe and sound.

With a story that I promise will bring a smile to your face

If you’ve ever had a dog go missing, you know how stressful and scary it can be. Most times you don’t even know where to begin to look. After you ask the neighbors and check the animal shelters, what then? Posters!

On Friday Wizards guard Troy Brown Jr put a virtual one up on Twitter asking for help in finding the very cute Dex, his shih-tzu/poodle mix who got himself lost in the Kalorama neighborhood.

Worried that his little man was out there scared and alone, Troy was offering cash for any information that would bring him home safe and sound.

Thankfully, this story has a happy ending. It took a few days, but Troy and Dex have been reunited and it feels so good. Our own Darren Haynes spoke with Troy Sunday who said his nightmare is over, and he’s just happy to have his boy back home.

No word on where he got off to, but we’re all happy that he’s back home.

