Class from DC's Aiton Elementary decorates White House for Valentine's Day

The second graders from Alejando Diasgranados' class spruced up the White House with heart art.

WASHINGTON — Whether you had a valentine this year or not, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made sure you were covered, by sending a valentine to the whole country.

A large hand-painted wooden heart popped up on the White House lawn for the holiday, along with wooden cutouts of the Biden pets. But the decorations didn't stop there!

Inside the White House was heart-shaped artwork from students at Aiton Elementary in Northeast D.C.

Twenty-two second graders from the class of Mr. Alejando Diasgranados got the honor of decorating the White House because their teacher was named D.C.'s 2021 Teacher of the Year.

Each student was asked to use specific words reflecting the First Lady's values to guide their Valentine's Day heart designs.

Among the words were compassion, family, hope, kindness and unity.

