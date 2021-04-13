x
Baltimore woman gets her vaccine in style | Get Uplifted

Sarah Studley got her shot in her wedding dress.

BALTIMORE — We've all had to give things up this past year because of the pandemic.

For many of us, getting that first shot is a welcome sign that things are looking up.

So when Baltimore resident Sarah Studley got her shot... She decided to mark the occasion with a special twist.

She wore her wedding dress to get her vaccine and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore over the weekend!

Actually, it was the dress she was supposed to wear to her reception.

Sarah recently got married, but she and her new husband decided to cancel the reception to help keep their guests safe.

Apparently she decided it was better to wear the dress to the vaccination site than not to wear it at all.

