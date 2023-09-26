Virginia veterans return home after Honor Flight trip | Get Uplifted

Nearly 50 veterans took an emotional trip to DC to visit memorials to the wars they served in.

WASHINGTON — A group of veterans is back home in the Shenandoah Valley after an emotional weekend visit to D.C. Nearly 50 of them took an Honor Flight to the nation's capital. While there, they got to see the memorials to the wars they served in — Vietnam, Korea and World War II.

One Vietnam veteran couldn't help but compare the reception he received coming back from this trip to what it felt like coming home from the war.

"Protesters, they wasn't too welcome like everybody was today," one veteran said. "They called us killers and they tried to spit on us and they threw bricks and rocks at us."

Members of the James Madison ROTC program showed up to meet the veterans and thank them. They also explained how the veterans' service inspired them to sign up.

"I definitely think that we should thank anyone who served in the military because they dedicated their time and their life to our country and I respect that," one ROTC member said.

