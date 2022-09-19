x
Virginia mom pushes son in wheelchair for half-marathons across the country

Kim and Woody plan to participate in the Marine Corps. Marathon in October.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Running a marathon is no easy feat on your own, but add pushing a wheelchair and it can be quite a challenge. For one Virginia mom and son, it's more than worth it.

Eleven years ago, Woody was diagnosed with a rare disorder that leaves him unable to control his muscles. He uses a wheelchair. But Woody's condition doesn't prevent him and his mom from enjoying the outdoors. 

Kim takes her son whenever she goes running. That includes 41 half-marathons, and counting. Woody and Kim's goal is to run half-marathons in all 50 states. 

"I'm in way better shape now than when I was 40, honestly. It's because I'm pushing him. I'm not going to stop because he loves it," Kim said. "How do you not do this for him?"

You can cheer on Woody and his mom in Arlington next month. The pair plan to take part in the Marine Corps. Marathon on Oct. 30. 

We wish them the best of luck, even though they probably don't need it.

