Virginia Girl Scouts donate cookies to blue star families

Today's good news comes to us from Charlottesville, Virginia.

That's where Girl Scout troop 246 broke their own record - by selling more than 21,000 boxes of cookies!

That means running lots of cookie-selling booths on afternoons and weekends.

But there's something special at each one of those booths. The scouts are donating boxes of cookies to those in the military.

"We decided to donate our cookies to blue star families because we know how hard it is to be away from home, and if you open a box of Girl Scout cookies it just feels like it's a little taste of home," one Scout said.

The girls put out a box that says "military cookies," so people can donate one or more boxes. Those donations are then sent to troops stationed around the world by Blue Star Families of Central Virginia.

