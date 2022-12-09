Gov. Hogan cuts ribbon on 6-year-old cancer fighter's tree house

Kalli, 6, spent the last two years in treatment for leukemia. The Make-A-Wish Foundation and the governor helped her get her dream tree house.

GLEN ARM, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan participated in a special ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for a 6-year-old girl in Glen Arm, Maryland. It was part of a celebration with Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic.

Kalli spent the last two years in treatment for leukemia at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore City. Hogan is a cancer survivor himself.

“During my own cancer battle, it was the brave children just like Kalli who were my daily inspiration to keep fighting,” Hogan said in a press comment. “I am truly inspired and grateful for the incredible work of Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, and everyone who was involved in making Kalli’s wish come true.”

While undergoing treatments, Kalli wished to have a tree house and a space to play with her two siblings. With support from a number of local businesses, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic constructed a custom treehouse in Kalli’s backyard. The governor was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with family members and small business owners who helped support the construction of the tree house.

Since 1983, the Mid-Atlantic chapter of Make-A-Wish has granted life-changing wishes for over 10,700 children living with critical illnesses in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia. Next year, the organization looks forward to celebrating its 40th anniversary and granting its 11,000th wish.

