Teen mom in Fairfax Co. becomes first in her family to graduate high school

A Fairfax County student navigated motherhood and high school before spreading her wings to college.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — She is a 16-year-old Fairfax County resident, a teen mom, the first in her family to graduate high school and now an admitted college student.

Meet Anyeli Salgeruo. Not the poster child for teen pregnancy — but rather a girl with dreams and a baby. Salgeruo became a mother to Gianna at 14 years old.

Though she realized it would be difficult, she said she couldn’t abandon her for anything. It wasn’t up for discussion: she chose to keep her baby and her love for learning.

Her biggest motivator, especially when walking almost a mile at seven months pregnant in December to get to school, was her education.

"My diploma is my daughter's future," Salgeruo said.

Salgeruo wasn’t alone in this difficult journey. Fairfax County’s Project Opportunity helped her and other teen parents stay on track to get their diploma.

Project Opportunity wasn't just providing Salgeruo the resources to keep her newborn happy and healthy, the organization also gave Salgeruo mental support.

Counselors at Bryant High School helped Salgeruo talk through her obstacles.

"When I had problems at home, when I had problems here at school with different people, I would always come to them," Salgeruo said. "I didn't feel judged or anything. They would always help."

This year, Salgeruo graduated Bryant High School. Reminder, she is only 16 years old! Even better, her love for education didn't stop there.

For the last few months, she has interned at Genesys Works, a nonprofit in D.C. that provides skills training, counseling and coaching for high school seniors who live in underserved communities and lack access to the resources needed to achieve sustained economic mobility.