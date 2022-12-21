This 11-year-old Alexandria boy is going to the Duke's Mayo Bowl with the Terps

Cal is fighting an inflammatory disease that forces him to spend time in and out of the hospital. He was matched with the Terps through Team IMPACT.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Maryland Terrapins are going bowling, and they are taking an 11-year-old Alexandria boy with them.

Cal has been fighting an inflammatory disease that has caused him to spend time in and out of the hospital. He was matched with the Terps through Team IMPACT. Team IMPACT is a national organization that signs children facing serious illness and disabilities onto college athletic teams across the country through a unique multiyear program.

Cal first joined the team in 2019. Since then, he's created strong bonds and life-long friendships with many of the players. He is included in games, practices, team dinners, celebrations and holidays both on and off the field.

He even has pre-game rituals with player Anthony Pecorella, who can't take the field without stopping to lift Cal up on his way out of the tunnel.

When the Terps take on North Carolina State at the Duke's Mayo Bowl next week, Cal will be there as the team's secret weapon.

Last week, members of the team surprised Cal with the news that Team IMPACT will be sending him and his family to the game so that he can be with the team in person for the culmination of their season.

