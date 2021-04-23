New kinetic flower sculpture coming to Silver Spring | Get Uplifted

The sculpture is called "Blumen Lumen." A similar art piece was on display during Burning Man in 2014.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Silver Spring is getting a new permanent piece of art thanks to an art collective based in San Francisco.

A new statue of three large flowers at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road is called Blumen Lumen. The statue is kinetic, which means the flowers move, opening and closing based on the weather. The flowers also light up!

It's the latest project from a San Francisco-based art collective called Foldhaus. According to the collective's website, "FoldHaus creates interactive experiences at the intersection of art, engineering, and technology that bring people together."

Led by Joerg Student and Jesse Silver, FoldHaus says they create experiences that are both poetic and robotic.

The new art piece was commissioned by Downtown Silver Spring’s co-owners The Peterson Cos. and Foulger-Pratt. The piece replaces the former Downtown Silver Spring sign and a water feature.

A similar sculpture, also named Blumen Lumen, debuted at the Burning Man festival in in 2014. The 2014 project included a garden of 10 large flowers of varying height between 15 and 22 feet.

The Silver Spring version is not completed yet, but once it is, it will be unveiled in a special event. You can stay up to date with its construction via Foldhaus' Instagram page.

