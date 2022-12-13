Santa uses American Sign Language to spread holiday cheer

The happiness on the faces of the children shows joy translates to all languages.

FOREST HEIGHTS, Md. — It's the time of year when parents take their kids to the mall to see Santa and ask for presents for Christmas. But what about kids who are deaf or hard of hearing?

Don't worry. Jolly Saint Nick has them covered too. Kris Kringle stopped by the Gaylord Resort at the National Harbor on Monday to specifically visit with kids who are deaf or hard of hearing. They used sign language to communicate what's on their Christmas wish lists.

One little girl saw Santa and rushed over to give him a hug. She showed a joy that translates to all languages and her parents shared how special the night was.

"We were really excited to see Santa Claus was here, that we could talk directly to him and our children because he knows ASL," Mom said through a sign language interpreter. "That's really nice because it's not often that you have that opportunity."

Those who set up the visit with the Santa who communicates exclusively in American Sign Language said the visit was necessary.

“We feel it’s incredibly important to offer this holiday tradition to children in their own language, without the need for an interpreter,” said Jennifer Cerasani, director of marketing and public relations for the Gaylord National Resort in a press statement. “With so many children in our area who are deaf or hearing-impaired, this Christmas will be magical, memorable and truly authentic.”

