Virginia seniors celebrate the Winter Olympic Games | Get Uplifted

Residents of the Discovery Village senior living facility prove you're never too old for the Olympic spirit.

RICHMOND, Va. — We have all been paying close attention to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, where the best in their sports compete on the world's biggest stage. But residents of the Discovery Village senior living facility near Richmond, Virginia, are taking their love of the games to another level.

The folks there are showing you're never too old to capture the Olympic spirit. Residents are competing in their own vision of the games while cheering on Team USA.

The events might be low on ice and snow, but they are high on the fun factor. Seniors had the opportunity to "ice luge" down hallways at the center and root for their favorite team as they competed for the gold.

"They are just having the best time. It's something different that we don't always do, and it's just a great way to get everybody together and have some fun doing something a little bit different," one nurse at the Discovery Village said.

