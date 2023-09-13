Senior prom celebrates Prince George's County's more seasoned citizens

An organization hosted a different kind of senior prom on Tuesday!

BOWIE, Md. — We're getting uplifted by going to prom! When you hear the phrase "senior prom" you probably think about your high school days. In Prince George's County, a different kind of prom just went down. This one for our more seasoned citizens.

Music, food and dancing in fabulous clothes was all part of the fun hosted by a group called the Seniors Fun Day Out Committee. Tuesday's event in Bowie was a first for the organization.

As far as the prom queen is concerned it will not be the last.

"I think we should do it more, and maybe change the theme up a little bit," she said. "We are already talking about what we want to do next."

Put the prom queen on the planning committee!

All the money raised from the prom goes to the MAD Konnect Foundation's Making Ends Meet program, which lifts up seniors living in Prince George's County. To find out more about MAD Konnect, click here.