Maryland high school senior surprised with full-ride scholarship

Sarah Youssef was surprised with a $200,000 scholarship to McDaniel College

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Let’s take a moment this morning to Get Uplifted with Sarah Youssef

The senior at Gaithersburg High School and her family received a wonderful surprise on Wednesday. Representatives from McDaniel College met with her at the school to tell her that she had been named a Dorsey Scholar, the highest academic honor the college offers.

The scholarship is valued at more than $200,000, and includes full tuition, room, and board for all four years of college.

The purpose of the scholarship is to honor and celebrate outstanding and high-achieving students, and Sarah, a top academic student leader, active in Minority Scholars Program, clubs and political organizations, as well as playing on the school's varsity lacrosse team, is exactly the type of student they were look for.

Congratulations Sarah! And congratulations Mom and Dad on raising this young woman. The apples never fall far from them the tree.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Be sure to subscribe to the Get Up DC newsletter, where we'll be sharing an uplifting story every morning as well.