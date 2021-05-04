Community celebrates retiring Virginia bus driver | Get Uplifted

Butch Stults was beloved in his community.

HANOVER, Va. — It's time to Get Uplifted!

This morning we're celebrating a school bus driver in Virginia who drove his route for the last time on Monday.

Normally the last day is one filled with joy, but it was bittersweet for Butch Stults and the community he served.

One young student said that even though driving the kids to school was Mr. Butch's job, he treated the kids like they were family.

So of course the community had to give him a big send off.

They shared stories of mister butch's kindness. One parent said Mr. Butch visited her daughter after she was sick for a week to see how she was doing.

"The kids give back more than what you give the kids," Stults said. "That's the amazing part."

