Reserved parking celebrates the power of positivity | Get Uplifted

This parking sign is helping shoppers appreciate the little things.

LEESBURG, Va. — Parking in and around the D.C. region can be confusing, frustrating and annoying. Any number of signs decorate D.C. street corners, but one sign that a Get Up DC viewer spotted was not like the others seen around the DMV.

A kind word can go a long way. The folks that manage the Best Buy at Marketplace at Potomac Station in Leesburg know that to be true.

Viewer Lisa Martin spotted a sign there that caught her attention. It reads, "Reserved parking for people who compliment a stranger." Boldly taking that spoke surely encourages the patron to spread a little positivity to the next shopper they see.

Maybe the person who received the compliment will pass it on as well. Who knows how far it could go!

We applaud the nice people at the Best Buy for helping us appreciate the power of the little things during the day. We'll keep our eyes peeled for more of these in the future!