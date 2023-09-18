Reading & Robes: Judges visit Maryland students

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — When you're little, being able to look up to someone and have a role model is important. Someone a young person can see themselves in and strive to be like when they grow up.
That's why it was so special for a group of Maryland judges from the state Supreme Court, the appellate court and local and district courts to visit schools in our area on Wednesday One of those schools was Excel Academy Public Charter School in Fort Washington.
The judges there talked to students about their role as judges and how they became one. They also read to students from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor's children's book, "Turning Pages: My Life Story."
The judges visited six elementary schools throughout the state as part of the Reading & Robes program. The community outreach program started in 2019 by the National Judicial College. The goal is to share culturally diverse books with themes of justice, fairness and the law.
