Son of Rae Carruth graduating from high school more than 20 years after murder plot | Get Uplifted

Chancellor Lee Adams plans to walk across the stage on June 5 without using a walker.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a story that made national headlines more than 20 years ago.

Former NFL player Rae Carruth hired a hitman to kill his girlfriend Cherica Adams and her unborn baby.

While Cherica Adams died, her calling 911 allowed first responders to get to the scene in time to save her unborn son's life.

Chancellor Lee Adams is now 21. He has permanent brain damage and cerebral palsy from the shooting and premature birth.

But he's fortunate to be alive, and he's making the most of it.

On June, Chancellor Lee is set to walk across the stage at Charlotte's Bojangles' Coliseum, along with the rest of Vance High School's class of 2021.

He plans to not use a walker that he's relied on less and less. Instead, he will stand and hold onto the arm of his favorite high school teacher.

When asked in an interview with the Charlotte Observer if he was happy to be graduating, he exclaimed, "Yeah!"

