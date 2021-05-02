Don't forget about the other big game happening this weekend | Get Uplifted

It's the game we wait all year to see: The Puppy Bowl is back.

WASHINGTON — It’s time to Get Uplifted, time to put a smile on faces

The big game is finally here. Two teams will take the field, but only one will get to leave away with their heads, and tails, held high in victory

It’ PUPPY BOWL TIME!

That’s right. Teams Ruff and Fluff are meeting Sunday afternoon to decide once and for all which is the cutest.

Seventy rescue pups, all adorable, all up for adoption, will be meeting on the Animal Planet gridiron to show off their moves. And pay close attention, we have several from Virginia to root for.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET, so get your pom poms and snacks ready.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Be sure to subscribe to the Get Up DC newsletter, where we'll be sharing an uplifting story every morning as well.