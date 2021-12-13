Aquatic center staff recognized for saving senior pastor's life

Rev. Dr. Earl Trent, Jr. experienced a medical emergency while swimming.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Five employees at the Prince George's County Sports and Learning Complex are being honored for their lifesaving efforts.

The American Red Cross of Southern Maryland said the five employees will get an award for their heroic efforts in saving the life of a man who experienced a medical emergency while swimming.

Rev. Dr. Earl Trent, Jr., a senior pastor of Florida Avenue Baptist Church in Washington, DC, suffered a cardiac emergency in the pool at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex. The lifeguard on duty, Miguel Vargas, noticed Trent unconscious in the water and staff enacted the facility’s Emergency Action Plan. Vargas entered the water and extricated Trent to a safe location. Initially without a pulse, Trent was assisted by a five-person team who administered CPR and used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to deliver a shock to his chest. Showing subtle signs of life, Rev. Trent was aided by the same staff until paramedics arrived to provide further medical care.

The employees were given an American Red Cross Lifesaving Award on Monday.