Maryland couple turns bedtime reading into a booming business | Get Uplifted

The Prince George's County couple's YouTube channel It's Reading Time hopes to inspire a love of reading in children at an early age.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County couple is helping us get uplifted! Calvin and Shannon Thomas are on a mission to inspire the love of reading in children at an early age.

They are doing it through their YouTube channel called It's Reading Time. Calvin performs children's books over animations from them, along with original music by him. Calvin performs from a wide variety of books.

"What I've found is that if you develop or instill a love of reading into children, if they love it they will do it, and it will enhance everything else that they do, because if they read well they can apply that to every other subject in life," Shannon Thomas said.

The channel came about after Shannon, an educator, was left bedridden following the birth of twins. Family members, enjoying the videos Calvin made of himself reading books for their other children, suggested they post them to YouTube so others could as well.

It was then that their mission was born.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.