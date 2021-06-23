A triple dose of uplifting baby news | Get Uplifted

Here are three stories involving babies that are sure to put a smile on your face.

WASHINGTON — We have triple dose of uplifting stories to share with you.

We'll start with a significant first birthday celebration.

Richard Scott William Hutchinson recently turned one year old. The fact that he's still alive is a miracle. That's because Richard was born five months prematurely.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, he's the most premature baby to survive.

Little Richard was originally given a 0% chance of survival.

Up next, a set of triplets are having babies!

Gina, Nina, and Victoria were born four minutes apart.

Now, 35 years later, all three sisters are expecting children within the next five months. The first baby is due next month!

Lastly, talk about a birth in an unusual place.

A mother gave birth to a baby girl in a restroom at Miami International Airport!

The baby was born on Sunday. The mom had just arrived in Miami from Chicago with her aunt, when she went into labor.

As for the baby girl's name, it's Mia, spelled the same way as the airport's call letters, MIA.

