x
DC diner continues to feed National Guard troops

Pete's Diner has been feeding National Guard troops who have been protecting the U.S. Capitol building since January.

WASHINGTON — It's been a long four-and-a-half months since the insurrection at the Capitol.

National Guard troops have been in D.C. protecting the U.S. Capitol building since January.

While those troops will see their deployment end next Sunday, it's still not too late to thank them for their service.

Enter Pete's Diner, and long-time patron, retired Navy Captain Phillip Bush.

Captain Bush organized outreach to help the troops. They're providing meals from the diner, toiletries, socks, daily necessities, and more for those protecting the Capitol.

It began as just helping a few soldiers, but it has become a full-time operation! What started as just a simple meal on the house has grown to providing nearly 10,000 meals!

