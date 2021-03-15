The order of the day is caring at this Virginia restaurant | Get Uplifted

Perfectly Frank allows its customers to pay it forward, and they are doing it.

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s time for us to get uplifted, and we’re feeding your spirit this morning with a story about a restaurant in Virginia where paying it forward is the order of the day.

Perfectly Frank is an original hot dog joint, located on the campus of Old Dominion University. They’ve started a fund to help the community through hardships.

It’s called Franks for Friends, where customers pay for a meal and leave the receipt on a board. Anyone who is hungry can come in and take a receipt for a free meal. No questions asked

The idea for the board came a year ago after a good-hearted patron left a $100 donation for each member of the staff, which some of them paid forward, starting the fund, and customers have been donating meals ever since.

The receipt board has a message on it: “If you want more kindness in the world, put it there.”

That’s a slogan we all need to take a bite of

