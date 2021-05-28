Former astronaut Peggy Whitson will return to orbit for private space company

The retired NASA astronaut spent 665 days in space.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Today, we're getting so uplifted, we're headed to space!

You know the names Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and John Glenn, but you should also know the name Peggy Whitson.

She has spent more time in space than any other NASA astronaut.

Whitson has spent 665 days in space. That's nearly two years!

She has made 10 space walks, which is also more than any other American astronaut.

In 2008, Whitson became the first woman to command the International Space Station.

She's now retired from NASA, but Whitson is making a comeback.

Sometime late next year, she'll go back into space, but this time flying for private company, Axiom Space.

For Whitson, the opportunity is a dream come true.

