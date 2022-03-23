The ‘pawfect’ story: Alexandria business provides opportunities for disabled young adults | Get Uplifted

Pawfectly Delicious Dog Treats employs developmentally and physically disabled young adults to promote a greater sense of purpose.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — It’s not easy to find work if you are physically or developmentally disabled.

Anne Tuccillo would know. Her son, Bryan, has a degenerative neurological condition called Mitochondrial Disease, and eight job coaches were unable to find him paid employment.

Often, family members of the disabled community take it upon themselves to find work for their loved ones once they age out of school-provided special education services. Anne Tuccillo was no different.

After retiring from her previous job in the Federal Service, Anne and Bryan co-founded Pawfectly Delicious Dog Treats.

The mom and son duo had been baking dog treats out of their home, so they used their skills to create the non-profit business.

According to the business’ website, it was founded in October of 2017, it is a team-focused business that “brings together employees and volunteers to support daily operations of producing dog treats.” The website goes on to say, “Being a part of the Pawfectly Delicious team empowers employees to be successful in their work and in turn, promotes a greater sense of purpose both on the job and within their community.”

Anne says the business provides job training and meaningful work for disabled young adults, while celebrating their unique talents and gifts in an inclusive environment.

Let’s be honest, what’s not to love about this?

Bryan’s mom tells us the past three years have been challenging. Not only with the pandemic, but Bryan was also diagnosed with stage three cancer.

That’s enough to set anyone back, but Anne says there is light at the end of the tunnel. She says they’re regaining their footing and finding their rhythm once again.

She tells us that everyone loves their dogs. And when people buy their treats, they’re not just any old treats. They’re made with love, by very special people.

If you want to support Pawfectly Delicious Dog Treats, you can order their treats online. Also, according to their website, they will be popping up in front of the Boxwood Boutique in Old Town Alexandria, on Saturday, March 26.

