DC animal control officers rescue 143 goldfish, now up for adoption | Get Uplifted

The officers spent two full days sifting through the man-made pond in 'Operation Goldfish'
Credit: Humane Rescue Alliance

WASHINGTON — Animal control officers rescued more than 140 goldfish from a man-made pond at a Northwest D.C. home and now they need your help to find homes for the new fish.

Samantha Miller with the Humane Rescue Alliance said a property developer called them after the goldfish were spotted in the pond to figure out a safe way to remove them.

Miller said the Humane Rescue Alliance's field services team spent two full days sifting through the pond water and debris with nets to ensure every goldfish was rescued and transferred into the animal shelter's care. In all, 143 goldfish were saved from the pond.

"The goldfish are now available for adoption as pets and would be a great addition to any family that has a pond or water feature in which they could thrive," Miller said in a release.

Anyone interested in adopting the goldfish, can do so on the Humane Rescue Alliance's website, here.

