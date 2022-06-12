Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky visits DC school to talk STEM

The 10-time Olympic medalist visited Eliot-Hine Middle School on Monday.

WASHINGTON — Local swimmer and 10-time Olympic medal winner Katie Ledecky helped make science interesting to some D.C. students.

She took part in STEM learning sessions Monday at Eliot-Hine Middle School in Northeast D.C. Many of the sessions focused on something Ledecky knows a lot about: the properties of water.

The event was part of an educational initiative called STEM Forward. It works with students in 3rd through 8th grade to explore the power of technology.

Ledecky said she has always been passionate about STEM subjects.

"I loved STEM subjects growing up. I had a really great science teacher in elementary school and always loved doing experiments and trying to think up something to do for my science experiment each month."

Math was Ledecky's favorite subject in school, she told the students at Eliot-Hine.

"I think I intuitively loved it just from swimming and learning about times and setting goal times and seeing how far I was from those goal times, and tracking my progress using numbers."

She also encouraged students to find their passions. She said STEM is an important part of education.