Broadway reopens with 'Waitress', moving tribute | Get Uplifted

NEW YORK — What gets us more uplifted than musical theater?

Thursday marked the return of Broadway performances in New York. The return marks another significant milestone in our country's recovery from the pandemic.

One of the musicals to return was the Broadway hit "Waitress" at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, which is back for a limited run.

It was the first performance on Broadway since theaters went dark on March 12. There were reminders of the pandemic. The audience had to be masked and vaccinated, and a fully vaccinated actress in "Waitress" tested positive for COVID-19 and couldn't perform.

But the show went on, and the audience was enthusiastic. It even included a tribute to original cast member Nick Cordero, who died from the coronavirus last year.

They brought his wife Amanda Cloots on stage, and the cast and audience sang his song "Live Your Life."

