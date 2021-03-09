x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Get Uplifted

Broadway reopens with 'Waitress', moving tribute | Get Uplifted

The return of musical theater marks another significant milestone in our country's recovery from the pandemic.

NEW YORK — What gets us more uplifted than musical theater?

Thursday marked the return of Broadway performances in New York. The return marks another significant milestone in our country's recovery from the pandemic. 

One of the musicals to return was the Broadway hit "Waitress" at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, which is back for a limited run. 

It was the first performance on Broadway since theaters went dark on March 12. There were reminders of the pandemic. The audience had to be masked and vaccinated, and a fully vaccinated actress in "Waitress" tested positive for COVID-19 and couldn't perform.

But the show went on, and the audience was enthusiastic. It even included a tribute to original cast member Nick Cordero, who died from the coronavirus last year.

They brought his wife Amanda Cloots on stage, and the cast and audience sang his song "Live Your Life."

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Be sure to subscribe to the Get Up DC newsletter, where we'll be sharing an uplifting story every morning as well.

RELATED: Virginia bus driver hailed as a hero for saving girl | Get Uplifted

RELATED: Broadway to require proof of vaccination, masks for audiences

RELATED: Dream Flights take off again after the pandemic | Get Uplifted

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.