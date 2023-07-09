DC Catholic school unveils brand new playground | Get Uplifted

It's the first permanent playground at Saint Thomas More Catholic Academy in more than 50 years.

WASHINGTON — Saint Thomas More Catholic Academy finally has a playground! The Catholic school in Southeast D.C. held a ribbon cutting and a blessing on Wednesday afternoon. It's the school's first permanent playground in more than 50 years.

The playground provides a safe space for students to play, dream and explore. One student said she was excited for the new playground, for herself, and others.

"I remember being in kindergarten and knowing that we had equipment, but it wasn't the safest to play on. I'm glad now that the younger kids get to grow up on a playground, and I'm also glad that I get to enjoy it before I graduate," she said.

Students put their new playground right away after the blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony. All of this has us feeling uplifted!