DC police officer buys boy a new bike | Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — An interaction between a young boy and a Metropolitan Police Department officer is sure to get you uplifted!

In a tweet, MPD explained that Joseph likes to ride around on his bike in Northeast D.C. and talk to the officers as he rides. Recently, Joseph's bike wheels became damaged and he could no longer ride through his neighborhood.

That's when Sixth District Officer Sharlynn Plows stepped in. Officer Plows used her own money to buy Joseph a new bike and help him get back up on two wheels.

In a time when there are so many stories of distrust of communities toward the police, it's good to see a positive interaction.

