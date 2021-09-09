Montgomery County officers rescue deer stuck in fence | Get Uplifted

The officers jumped into action to rescue the young fawn safely.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Two officers on patrol in Montgomery County found themselves face-to-face with a deer in need of help on Wednesday.

The fawn was trapped between two chain link fences on Wisteria Drive in Germantown, Montgomery County Police said in a social media post.

Officer Colson and Officer Smith worked with Montgomery County Animal Services to rescue the fawn and relocate it to some place safer.

In case you were worried about the der being separated from its mother, by this time of the year young deer are weaned from their moms and able to be on their own.

