From the Little League World Series to college graduate, she's an inspiration

Mo'ne Davis burst made headlines as a 13-year-old pitcher, and she hasn't looked back since

HAMPTON, Va. — It’s time to get uplifted, with an update on Mo’ne Davis. She made history as a 13 year old when she became the first girl to win a Little League World Series game as a pitcher. She pitched a shutout, by the way.

Davis also won America’s heart. She was the first Little Leaguer on the cover of Sports Illustrated, before she committed to Hampton University, playing on the school's softball team and volunteering with the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy in D.C.

Now, the 22-year-old is a fresh college graduate, interning with the Los Angeles Dodgers before heading to Columbia University for grad school in the fall.

She has her eyes on a career in broadcasting, but we know wherever her path may lead, she will continue being an inspiration for girls and young women everywhere.