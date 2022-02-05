US troops 'return' birthday cake stolen during WWII for Italian woman's 90th birthday | Get Uplifted

Meri Mion finally got her cake just in time for her 90th birthday.

VICENZA, Province of Vicenza — An Italian woman got a birthday surprise 77 years in the making. You can call it a "make-good" for what American soldiers did during World War II.

The U.S. military delivered to Meri Mion a birthday cake covered in icing and decked out with fresh fruit on top. It was during a special ceremony in Italy to celebrate her 90th birthday.

The story dates back to April 28, 1945, one day before her 13th birthday. U.S. troops were fighting German soldiers in northeastern Italy. When gunfire erupted near her family's farm, Meri and her mother hid in the attic.

The next day, a freshly baked cake her mom had left on the window sill was gone, taken and eaten by American troops in the area.

Over time, a strong bond developed between the U.S. military and local residents -- a bond that continues to this day.

The recent celebration brought tears and happiness for Mion, as well as for the soldiers and hundreds of others there to see it.

