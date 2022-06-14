This DMV high school student's aviation career is taking off | Get Uplifted

Caleb Smith was recently honored by the Air Force.

WASHINGTON — Back in November, we introduced you to Caleb Smith. At the time, Smith was a sophomore at Charles H. Flowers High School in Prince George's County aiming to become a commercial pilot.

Six months later, more people are taking notice of this promising young man. That includes Major General Joel Jackson, the Air Force District of Washington Commander.

He, along with others from Joint Base Andrews, recently addressed a group of students from Flowers High School. They were talking about the need for pilots in the Air Force, and highlighted Smith's leadership skills, academic achievements and passion for aviation.

But the story gets better.

In addition to praising Caleb, the officers from the Air Force District of Washington gave Caleb the opportunity to fly in an Air Force helicopter. Caleb got the chance to see D.C.'s iconic monuments from a unique perspective in the air.

Caleb's dad also tells us that a fellow pilot peer of Caleb's, Mr. Bill Blank, gifted Caleb a special glider as a reward for the hard work he's put in to get his glider pilot's license.

It's proof that good things happen to good people who work hard.

