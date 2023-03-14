Maryland man wins lottery for the 4th time | Get Uplifted

Kenneth Weinberg says each win is just as exciting as the first one.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, Md. — Kenneth Weinberg may be the luckiest man in Columbia, Maryland. His good fortune is helping us all feel uplifted.

Weinberg just won the lottery for the fourth time! Most recently, he won $50,000 from a Maryland scratch-off ticket. Weinberg said he is semi-retired and works as an advocate for a counseling group. This latest win is the fourth time he has won $50,000 or more playing the lottery.

He plans to use his latest winnings to do some home remodeling projects. He added that each time he wins it is no less exciting. He said his heart was still beating fast when he learned how much he had won.

“It was like the first time. My heart started beating so fast," he said. “It was amazing. All I could say was ‘Wow!’”

I'm sure we all wish we had the same luck Weinberg does. Congratulations on your repeated success!

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.