Montgomery County crossing guard retires after more than 30 years | Get Uplifted

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — We're sending a well-deserved congratulations to a local crossing guard.
Lisa spent over 30 years as a crossing guard in Montgomery County. On her last day, one of her daughters shared a video on Instagram of Lisa helping her final groups of kids cross safely, with a note that she's loved every single one of them.
Her kids capped off that last crossing by bringing Lisa happy retirement balloons and flowers.
We hope Lisa has a fantastic retirement, and thank you for the decades of helping kids be safe to and from school.
If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Be sure to subscribe to the Get Up DC newsletter, where we'll be sharing an uplifting story every morning as well.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.