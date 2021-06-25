x
Montgomery County crossing guard retires after more than 30 years | Get Uplifted

She's helped countless kids over the years.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — We're sending a well-deserved congratulations to a local crossing guard.

Lisa spent over 30 years as a crossing guard in Montgomery County. On her last day, one of her daughters shared a video on Instagram of Lisa helping her final groups of kids cross safely, with a note that she's loved every single one of them. 

Her kids capped off that last crossing by bringing Lisa happy retirement balloons and flowers.

We hope Lisa has a fantastic retirement, and thank you for the decades of helping kids be safe to and from school.

