Maryland entrepreneurs give back to the community one pizza at a time

Shawndell Pullam and Ryan Whitfield are using their restaurant to give back to the people of Prince George's County.

KETTERING, Md. — Two Maryland business owners are giving back to their community through pizza. Their drive to give back is helping us get uplifted.

Best friends since 9th grade basketball tryouts at Maryland's Crossland High School, and later entrepreneurs who owned and operated six Smoothie Kings, Shawndell Pullam and Ryan Whitfield are striving to uplift their beloved Prince George's County community with BurnBox Pizza.

The Kettering-based casual dining restaurant offers more than just a full selection of brick-oven pizzas made with the freshest ingredients, baked wings, salads, vegan options and adult beverages.

"For every pizza that we sell, we donate one away. We work with local pantries, sometimes we're donating to senior homes, sometimes we're doing things for kids' programs, sometimes we do things for school. We want to be an anchor in the community," Whitfield said.

Along with contributing directly, the duo wants BurnBox to be a place of fun and fellowship for the community. A second BurnBox location is opening this month in Waldorf.