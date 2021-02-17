MLK Memorial Foundation honors 10th anniversary by lending helping hand | Get Uplifted

The foundation honored the anniversary of Dr. King's memorial opening by handing out care packages to those in need.

WASHINGTON — It’s time for us to Get Uplifted! The time of the morning where we look for, and find, stories that will start your day off on a positive footing.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Martin Luther King memorial opening to the public. In honor of the occasion, and in loving remembrance of the Dr King and his vision, the group responsible for the monuments building, The Memorial Foundation got together with Amazon on Saturday to hand out food and personal care boxes to area families in need.

They also distributed care boxes to homeless shelters across the district.

Pictures from the event show the amount of care boxes they were able to provide to folks searching for a bit of relief.

Being that Dr. King’s mission was rooted firmly in love, it’s fitting that the foundation carried out their mission the day before Valentines day. You can find out more information about the group and their ongoing mission at their website- www.TheMemorialFoundation.org

