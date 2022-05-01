Virginia native headed back to the Winter Olympic Games | Get Uplifted

After making her debut in 2018, Maame Biney is headed to Beijing in 2022.

RESTON, Va. — United States short-track speed skater Maame Biney has been ready to go back to the Olympics since she made her debut in 2018.

"I enjoyed it a lot. It was such a good experience for me and I'm ready to go back. I'm so ready to go back," she told WUSA9's Darren Haynes back then.

Fast forward to 2022 and Biney, from Reston, Virginia, is headed back to the Olympics. In 2018 she was a trailblazer, becoming the first African-American woman to make the U.S. Olympic speed skating team. In those Olympics in Korea, she failed to medal in her two events.

This time, she said she isn't feeling the pressure she felt four years ago. In a recent interview, Biney said that she is going to stay in her own little bubble, and she's going to do her best and be proud that she's at the Olympics.

We are proud of her, too. We'll be rooting for her when she competes in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games next month!

