First responders, civilians honored for heroism at Loudoun Valor Awards

Awards for bravery were handed out to 93 first responders and 11 civilians at this year's event.

LANSDOWNE, Va. — The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce recognized more than 100 local heroes at the 2022 Valor Awards on Monday.

At the 37th annual event, 93 first responders and 11 civilians were honored for heroic actions they took to help others last year. The ceremony is a way for Loudoun's business community to honor both citizens and public service for courage and often life-saving actions.

Some of those actions included rescuing a driver from a fiery crash, evacuating dozens of people during a building fire, and apprehending a suspect during a shooting at Walmart in Sterling that left a deputy wounded.

Seeing all the recipients honored made Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman proud, but he says it goes to show what first responders see on a daily basis.

"[The Walmart shooting] was a simple shoplifting call and when you look at the dangers associated with this job, anything can change in a split second. Everybody came together very quickly to get that person in custody and anything else. from happening that evening. It just shows you how dangerous things can be and change on a dime," Chapman said.

All those recognized didn't hesitate to jump into action, and for that, we join the Chamber in saluting them.

