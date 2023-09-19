'Abbott Elementary' star visits Silver Spring school | Get Uplifted

Lisa Ann Walter spoke with students at Montgomery Blair High School Monday.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Some students in Silver Spring got a big surprise Monday and it's got us feeling uplifted. Actress and comedian Lisa Ann Walter, one of the stars of the hit comedy series Abbott Elementary dropped by her old stomping ground at Montgomery Blair High School.

She was in town to do a few comedy shows as the writers and actors strike continues. She spoke with dozens of students involved in the school's music, theater and journalism programs.

One of her classmates during her time at Montgomery Blair was our very own sports anchor Chick Hernandez! For them, it was a happy reunion. Chick asked her how she ended up on the acting path she is on now.

"It was a combination of I really loved it, which I learned while at Montgomery Blair here in MoCo. I loved making people feel, I loved being on stage. I loved making them laugh, making them cry and I wanted to do it for life," Walter said.

She says one of the reasons why she's attracted an audience is because of her honesty.

"I think one of the reasons that I've become popular to people in some of the movies I've done and on stages in standup is that I tell the truth. People sense that. They have a BS detector and they know when they're getting shined on and somebody's telling them a message. I don't necessarily do messaging, I just share my heart," Walter said.